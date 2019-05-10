Games for Windows and the DirectX SDK blog

This blog post discusses Application Manifest elements for use in Win32 desktop applications. This is not about the App package manifest (aka AppX) used for Windows Store apps for Windows 8.x.

User Account Control

Back when Windows Vista launched and the User Account Control feature was first introduced, there was one key recommendation for game developer writing PC games: your game should not require administrator rights to run, and you should add the proper embedded manifest to the game EXE so Windows Vista could tell the game was updated for the new OS. With Visual Studio 2005, this was done by turning on some settings for the Linker (Generate Manifest File: Yes) and Manifest Tool (Embed Manifest: Yes) and then setting the “Additional Manifest Files” field to point to a text file that contained: